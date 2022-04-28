What's really at stake in the Miranda rights case before the Supreme Court?

Law firms Latham & Watkins LLP

(Reuters) - By all appearances, the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of curtailing legal guarantees that are now part of the bedrock of American criminal procedure: the famous Miranda warnings meant to safeguard fundamental rights against police coercion.

The justices heard arguments on April 20 in a dispute between Terence Tekoh, a certified nurse assistant who was accused and acquitted of sexual assault, and Carlos Vega, a police officer who allegedly forced him into giving a false confession. Tekoh sued Vega and several other Los Angeles county officials under Section 1983 of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which allows suits for damages against government officials for violations of constitutional rights.

To be precise, the question in the case is whether a plaintiff can file a civil lawsuit, including for damages, if a cop interrogates him without informing him of his rights to remain silent and consult with a lawyer.

The Supreme Court’s 1966 ruling in Miranda v. Arizona cemented that requirement into modern criminal procedure. A number of circuit courts, including the 3rd, 4th, 7th and 9th, have since held that a Miranda violation is a 5th Amendment violation that gives rise to a civil lawsuit.

Thus far, the high court’s three liberals seem inclined to issue a ruling that would permit a damages remedy of some sort. Only Justice Neil Gorsuch seemed amenable to the idea among the conservatives.

To answer the question about civil liability the conservative justices are mainly considering whether Miranda warnings are a real constitutional right or simply a constitutional rule — per the defense’s framing of the argument.

Put differently, there are true constitutional rules, and then there are “judicially crafted prophylactic” rules, the government defendants argue. According to the defense, Miranda rules are merely prophylactic: They protect constitutional rights, but one can violate them without actually violating the Constitution, said attorney Roman Martinez of Latham & Watkins during oral arguments last Wednesday. And that means Tekoh isn’t entitled to a Section 1983 civil action for being deprived of “rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution and laws.”

Some of the conservative justices seemed to adopt the defense's approach — which seems arbitrary at best — to answering what are crucial questions concerning our societal commitment to constitutional principles and the integrity of the criminal process. Moreover, the justices’ analysis obscures the real world effects of their coming decision, especially the possibility that eliminating suspects’ right to sue would further encourage unlawful police conduct that produces confessions – even when the accused, like Tekoh, is vulnerable and innocent.

Martinez declined to comment for this column. Tekoh’s attorney, Paul Hoffman of Schonbrun Seplow Harris Hoffman & Zeldes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As an initial matter, the defense’s arguments on the law aren’t particularly persuasive.

University of Chicago Law School professor David Strauss wrote in The Ubiquity of Prophylactic Rules in 1988 that the premise that “prophylactic rules” impose additional requirements beyond those of the “real” Constitution “is essentially incorrect.”

Also contrary to the defense's argument is Lewis & Clark Law School professor John Parry's 2005 law review article, in which he says that the “tools we develop to reach results in individual cases, including prophylactic rules ... together with the results of individual cases are the meaning of the Constitution.”

The point is that so-called “prophylactic” rules are in many cases a necessary component of substantive constitutional rights. And the court is obligated to create practical procedures and remedies that safeguard the rights guaranteed by particular constitutional provisions – especially where institutional considerations (like police misconduct within LASD) indicate those rights are at risk.

Precedent also cuts against Vega and the government defendants’ arguments. The high court affirmed in Dickerson v. United States in 2000 that Miranda is a constitutional rule that can’t be overruled even by an act of Congress.

More to the point, the justices' haggling over the “legal questions of whether a violation of a rule based on the Constitution is a violation of the Constitution itself obscures the dark reality of the facts of the case underlying the court’s analysis.

In the last few minutes of Wednesday’s arguments, Tekoh’s lawyer Hoffman finally found an opening to talk about his client amid questions from Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh suggested a Miranda violation “is fully remedied by the exclusion” of the unlawfully obtained testimony at trial.

“But, clearly, that isn’t a complete remedy,” Hoffman said.

Tekoh’s “life was destroyed by these actions.”

Tekoh, a Cameroonian immigrant, originally alleged he was the victim of xenophobia, racism and police brutality, according to his complaint and earlier rulings by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the Central District of California.

He was accused of sexual assault by a patient who’d been sedated for a procedure involving an artery in her groin. It’s undisputed that Vega interrogated Tekoh in a small, soundproof room, without giving any Miranda warnings, and blocked the door during the questioning.

By Vega’s account, Tekoh simply requested to meet privately and confessed.

Tekoh, though, says he was abused over the course of an hour until compelled to confess. He alleged the deputy used racist slurs, lied that the assault was on video, and kept his hand on his gun while threatening Tekoh’s family with deportation.

Prosecutors tried to use Tekoh’s statement against him in two different trials, even though they agreed it was obtained in violation of Miranda.

The first attempt ended in a mistrial because prosecutors had illegally failed to turn over exculpatory DNA evidence. Tekoh was acquitted in the second trial.

Those factors in the case – which were likely crucial to jurors — have been subsumed by the justices focus on the more esoteric arguments offered by the defense.

But they reveal what’s truly at stake in the case. Preventing a coerced or otherwise illegally obtained statement from coming into court is hardly redress when there are so many other attendant harms people suffer if they are unlawfully targeted by law enforcement. And, the tactics allegedly used in this case, and probably in many others, suggests our system needs more deterrents — damages, lawsuits and otherwise — against police misconduct, not less.

