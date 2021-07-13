When emotions collide with advocacy, ‘Kraken’ edition

REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - “Kraken” lawyer Julia Haller is adamant that she didn’t actually cry during a sanctions hearing in Michigan on Monday, but there were times as her voice quavered and cracked that she sounded close.

As legions watched the public Zoom hearing and tweeted their reactions – many of them unkind — it reminded me that it’s not just what you say in court. It’s also how you say it.

Haller, along with co-counsel including Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, appeared remotely before U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit. The judge is weighing Rule 11 sanctions against the pro-Trump team stemming from a lawsuit they filed seeking to overturn President Joe Biden’s election win in Michigan.

(Powell in November on Fox Business famously vowed to expose election fraud and “release the Kraken,” referring to the sea monster of Scandinavian folklore.)

“I did not cry or tear up,” Haller wrote in response to my request for comment, specifically disputing a report in the UK’s The Independent headlined “'Kraken' lawyer weeps in court hearing as she faces sanctions over backing Trump's 'Big Lie' on election fraud.” She did not respond to a further request for comment for this column.

It's unclear what prompted Haller's demeanor on Monday. For many lawyers, finding the right mix of confidence, authority and authenticity when speaking in court is a challenge. And for some women in a field historically dominated by men at the top in both private practice and on the bench, it can be especially difficult.

Substance aside, the hearing on a purely performative level showcased how to do it well — and how not to.

At one end of the spectrum was the judge, who exuded authority with every forceful syllable.

When the male lawyers appearing before her pushed, Parker pushed back harder.

“I would caution you, do not question my procedure,” she admonished defense counsel Donald Campbell of Collins Einhorn Farrell. “I am here to question what you’ve done, sir. You are here to answer my questions.”

When Campbell at one point tried to talk over her, she cut him off with a withering “Excuse me.” When lawyers went on too long or talked in circles, she reined them in. “I’ve heard that answer before, I’m taking it under consideration.”

She even managed to imbue a simple “OK” with biting skepticism.

At the same time, Parker, a former Dickinson Wright partner who was appointed to the federal bench in 2013, never lost her composure.

Haller, on the other hand, seemed to struggle to find hers.

“I'm a little confused at the standard, we did not submit falsehoods and we have not had an opportunity to have our witnesses examined,” she told Parker.

Haller's LinkedIn profile says she's a "litigator with over twenty years of experience in case strategy, complex matters, trials and administrative proceedings." Currently in private practice, she did stints during the Trump administration at the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the White House.

Now, I'm not saying emotion has no place in a courtroom. But in court on Monday, Haller’s often-shaky voice undercut the substance of her message.

In some ways, I can empathize. I dislike public speaking and my voice cracks when I get nervous, too.

And to be sure, the proceeding was no run-of the-mill hearing. The punishment for filing a frivolous or bad faith lawsuit could include paying a fine to the court as well as getting hit with the other side's legal fees.

Lawyers for the city of Detroit led by David Fink of Fink Bressack have asked the judge to go even further. They want her to ban the lawyers from practicing law in the Eastern District of Michigan and to refer them for disbarment.

I reached out to Karen Koehler, a Seattle-based plaintiffs lawyer who has teamed up with voice coach Judith Shahn to teach trial advocacy, to ask how lawyers can keep cool in such nerve-rattling situations.

Her No. 1 suggestion: Use breathing to center yourself. If you’re standing, she said, “have your feet firmly planted, and if you’re sitting, be as upright as possible so you can get big enough breaths.” And if you’re feeling shaky, she said, don’t be afraid to pause for a moment to re-group.

When it comes to great legal orators, “the models for centuries have been male,” she noted. “There’s a tendency for women to try to model themselves after white male speakers.”

The answer isn’t to try to be the loudest or most forceful voice, Koehler said. “It’s to be confident enough to be real and passionate.”

