Where Breyer's clerks are now, from animal rescue to Meta and (lots of) law firms

Breyer has had more than 120 clerks since joining the U.S. Supreme Court in 1994

(Reuters) - What do the founder of a Virginia animal rescue service, a D.C. Circuit judge and the top legal executive at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc all have in common?

They are all former clerks of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who formally announced his retirement in a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden made public on Thursday.

Breyer, 83, has had more than 120 Supreme Court clerks since his high court tenure began in 1994. One, D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, is seen as a top contender to take his seat.

Supreme Court clerks, who recommend which cases the court hears and help draft its opinions, are much sought-after by employers, with some large U.S. law firms offering them signing bonuses of up to $400,000.

At least 40 of Breyer's former clerks are working in U.S. law firms. Some lead nationwide appellate practices, like Rob Hochman of Sidley Austin and Linda Coberly of Winston & Strawn. Another is Hogan Lovells partner and former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal, who has frequently argued at the Supreme Court before his former boss.

"He brought a sense of balance and fairness to every case. I loved clerking for him and arguing before him," Katyal said.

Around 30 Breyer clerks have gone into academia, including the deans of the law schools at Stanford University, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Virginia. Others are the top lawyers at companies including Meta, where Jennifer Newstead is chief legal officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and American Airlines Group Inc.

At least two sit on the federal bench -- Jackson and the Northern District of California's Vince Chhabria.

Risa Goluboff, dean of UVA School of Law, said Breyer's clerks were an "incredibly diverse group," in both demographics and viewpoints. It's no surprise they would take different paths, she said.

One former clerk runs Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, an Arlington, Virginia-based non-profit organization that says it has rescued more than 21,000 animals since 2009.

Lucky Dog founder and executive director Mirah Horowitz laughed when asked if she still practices law. But she said she still carries the lessons of her clerkship with Breyer.

"He never went into any conference or any oral argument thinking his view was a lost cause," Horowitz said. She said knowing Breyer inspired her to "get to common ground" with other people.

Breyer would ask his clerks for input even on cases they weren't working on, Hochman and Horowitz said.

"He takes you seriously," Hochman said.

Breyer's annual Christmas cards to his former clerks are "a personal highlight" for Hochman and his family, he said. Coberly said her favorite one was the year Breyer and his family wore matching pajamas.

"You never get the feeling that you are the forgotten clerk, or that the incredibly hard work you did throughout the year was not appreciated, " Horowitz said.

