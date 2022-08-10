Whistleblower case alleging deliberate Medicare miscoding revived

An emergency sign is shown at the entrance to the University of San Diego Health System in La Jolla, California, U.S., March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Law firms Related documents Former exec says wound-care company KCI-USA miscoded invoices to bilk Medicare out of $118 mln

Lower court tossed suit, saying government knew and accepted KCI’s coding practice

9th Circuit says case should go to trial

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court revived a long-running whistleblower action alleging that KCI-USA, which makes medical devices for treating wounds, bilked Medicare out of $118 million or more by deliberately miscoding invoices to certify that they were eligible for automatic payment.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a 2019 ruling by a federal judge in Los Angeles, who found the alleged miscoding had no significant effect on Medicare’s decision-making because KCI had been transparent about its coding practices since at least 2004, yet the agency continued to pay its invoices automatically.

While “KCI certainly has a strong case to make to jurors,” the 9th Circuit said, appellant Steven Hartpence had offered “abundant” opposing evidence, creating a factual dispute that cannot be resolved without a trial.

Hartpence’s attorneys, Michael Hirst of Hirst Law Group and Mark Labaton of Glancy Prongay & Murray, said they were “grateful” and “elated” by the decision.

Minnesota-based 3M, which purchased KCI’s parent company shortly after the 2019 ruling, issued a statement saying it was “disappointed” but “will continue to transparently support (patients’) needs while vigorously defending our record.”

Hartpence, a former vice president at KCI, filed the suit under the False Claims Act in 2008 and amended his complaint after the government declined to intervene in 2011. A 2012 dismissal was reversed by the en banc 9th Circuit in 2015.

The suit accuses KCI of abusing Medicare’s billing code “KX” for at least a decade, starting in 2001. The code certifies that an invoice is eligible for automatic payment rather than a time-consuming case-specific review. The standards for eligibility are set by four regional Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs).

According to Hartpence, KCI disagreed on one of the standards the MACs had set for Vacuum Assisted Closure Therapy devices, and attempted to get the standard changed several times between 2002 and 2010. Meanwhile, in 2004, it notified the MACs it had developed and was using its own protocol for code KX.

Despite that notification, a jury could reasonably conclude that Medicare relied on KCI’s proper use of the code based on the agency’s refusal to change the standard, as well as audits, some agency appellate decisions, and an inspector general’s report in 2007, Circuit Judge Daniel Collins wrote. Circuit Judge Marsha Berzon joined the opinion, along with 10th Circuit Judge Bobby Baldock, sitting by designation.

The case is USA ex rel. Steven Hartpence v. Kinetic Concepts Inc., KCI-USA Inc., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 19-55823

For Hartpence: Mark Labaton of Glancy Prongay & Murray; Michael Hirst, Hirst Law Group

For KCI-USA: Gregory Luce and Matthew Sloan of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom

