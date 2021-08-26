White Collar vet departs Schulte Roth for Mintz in New York

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Barry Bohrer, who formerly co-chaired Schulte Roth & Zabel's white collar defense and government investigations group, has joined Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo in New York, the firm announced on Thursday.

Bohrer was most recently of counsel at Schulte after leaving his co-chair position in January 2021. During his eight years at the firm, Bohrer represented corporations, politicians and financial institutions in federal and state court. He focused also regularly focused on securities and commodities matters, regulatory enforcement, and antitrust matters.

A representative for Schulte declined to comment on the move.

Bohrer said he is looking forward to continuing his white collar practice, which he says was stalled by the pandemic, now that he and Mintz are in a “great position to offer our services to fulfill the demand of clients.”

“We have admired Barry's work for years and his deep experience handling complex white collar criminal and complex civil cases, especially at trial, offers unmatched value to clients in all industries and practice areas,” said Peter Chavkin, co-chair of the white collar defense and government investigations practice at Mintz, in a statement.

Bohrer, 70, said his friendship with Chavkin, which began in the late 80s when they were both assistant U.S. attorneys, Bohrer in New York's Southern District and Chavkin in the Eastern District, was a major draw for him.

“I saw for myself in speaking to many, many people there just how collaborative a place it was and how they had grown their white collar practice and how the success of the firm was a known fact over the last several years, so it was a confluence of factors,” Bohrer said.

Before moving to Schulte, Bohrer spent more than 25 years at litigation boutique Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello after his stint as chief of the major crimes unit and chief appellate attorney in the Southern District of New York.

Bohrer said he is in the process of moving some clients over with him, but he is looking to build on the practice he has developed over the years and leverage the practice group that Mintz has grown.

