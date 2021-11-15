White House hopes any protests around Rittenhouse verdict will be peaceful

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The White House has been in contact with local officials ahead of an upcoming verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a U.S. teenager on trial for killing two men and wounding a third with a military-style rifle during protests last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

The White House hopes any protests will be peaceful, Psaki said.