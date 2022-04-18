Skip to main content
White House: judge's ruling on mask mandate for planes, trains is "disappointing"

1 minute read

File photo: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on COVID-19 before receiving a second COVID-19 booster vaccination at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday called a federal judge's ruling overturning a mask mandate for U.S. transportation systems "disappointing," and said it is continuing to review information related to the order

"We're continuing to recommend people wear masks," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

