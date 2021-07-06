White House: Kaseya attack shows U.S. companies must improve cybersecurity

Kaseya logo and binary code seen in this illustration taken, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that a ransomware attack centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya showed the need for companies and government agencies to improve their cybersecurity.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said U.S. officials would be meeting with Russian officials next week on cybersecurity issues.