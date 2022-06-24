Biden to speak on abortion rights after Supreme Court decision

U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is expected on Friday to address the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision in public remarks at 12.30 p.m. ET (1630 GMT), the White House said.

The court ruling was issued just after 10 a.m. ET and left many White House aides scrambling to react because they had expected it to drop only next week. Biden's speech was announced about an hour later.

"We were preparing for this to land next week," a White House source said.

Another source told Reuters "no one knew when this would land but the preparations for the ruling to drop have been under way."

The court took the dramatic step of overturning the ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide, handing a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who want to limit or ban the procedure. read more

The White House had been preparing its response and actions it can take in meetings with several stakeholders, including abortion rights activists, privacy and constitutional experts, over the past several weeks.

With the court due to issue an opinion in the case before going into summer recess soon, Vice President Kamala Harris, one of the most prominent abortion rights voices in the Biden administration, leaned into the topic.

On Thursday, Harris met with a group of seven Democratic attorneys general to discuss how to respond to the expected ruling. read more

On Friday, Harris was traveling in Chicago, where she was due to talk about maternal health and meet Latino leaders.

