White House says it will continue calling on businesses to require COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will continue to call on businesses to implement COVID vaccine requirements, the White House said, after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's pandemic-related vaccination-or-testing mandate. read more

"We'll be calling on and will continue to call on businesses to join those who have already stepped up" in instituting vaccine requirements, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a news conference.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Leslie Adler

