White supremacist militia injunction provides encouraging blueprint

(Reuters) - A recent order by a New Mexico judge sets an important precedent against the open lawlessness of armed racist and extremist paramilitary groups that have intimidated peaceful protesters and are now charged with leading the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Judge Elaine Lujan granted Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez’s request for an injunction on Oct. 17, banning a now-defunct militia and its potential successors from publicly acting like a military unit or assuming law enforcement functions.

Lujan granted the motion by default judgment, largely because of the New Mexico Civil Guard’s non-participation in the case — including a bizarre and defiant deposition of founder Bryce Provance. The founder brought an obscene drawing along to show prosecutors, and admitted destroying much of the evidence they were seeking by pouring bleach on his hard drive and then burning it.

Provance told me he didn’t understand that he was supposed to retain the information. “I’m not a lawyer, so I don’t know what you’re supposed to do when it comes to lawsuits,” he said. (Paul Kennedy of Kennedy, Hernandez & Associates, withdrew from representing Provance about two months after the combative deposition. He didn't respond to a request for comment.)

Still, the case clarifies that the activities of many armed paramilitary groups are far from constitutionally protected, and are actually plainly unlawful, as legal research since the violent “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally in 2017 has shown. The judgment demonstrates that prosecutors have tools against groups that use their right to bear arms to suppress other people’s right to free speech and protest.

The underlying litigation strategy has been promoted over the last several years by Georgetown Law’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP), which won consent decrees in a similar case on behalf of Charlottesville after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally. That lawsuit also was based on state constitutional provisions that restrict private armies and militias, and it resulted in a permanent injunction against a number of individuals and groups from acting as militias or bringing weapons to any demonstrations in Charlottesville again.

The cases are based on precedent from the 1980s – private citizens that sued successfully to prevent the Ku Klux Klan from using paramilitary tactics to harass and intimidate minorities.

Importantly, the New Mexico case marks the first time in several decades that a local DA has used their office’s enforcement power to seek a constitutional injunction against a paramilitary organization (The State of Texas successfully intervened in a 1982 case against the Klan and other white supremacist groups terrorizing Vietnamese fishermen in order to eliminate or reduce competition for white Americans.)

Moreover, it’s a replicable victory: All 50 states have constitutional or statutory provisions that apply to the kind of increasingly common militia activity that has stoked deadly violence around the country and fueled a persistent democratic crisis, according to research by ICAP.

In Virginia, for example, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights sued white nationalist group Patriot Front on Oct. 18 alleging it engaged in race-based intimidation and a conspiracy to violate civil rights under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 – a different litigation strategy aimed at the same harms.

Members of that group “looked like a little army” shortly before they were arrested and charged with planning to riot near an LGBTQ pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in June, according to a resident who called police.

On Monday, Pennsylvania State University canceled an event that would have been co-hosted by the founder of the Proud Boys, the New York Times reported. Members of that white supremacist far-right group recently pleaded guilty to sedition in relation to the Jan. 6 coup attempt and have been designated as international terrorists by New Zealand and Canada. Penn State officials said they feared more violence after a peaceful protest against the event turned confrontational, adding that a right-wing co-host had apparently raised tensions in the crowd.

And, last Thursday, officials in Arizona asked federal prosecutors to investigate a case of possible voter intimidation. It was not reported that guns were involved in that incident, but Reuters has documented a nationwide campaign of scare tactics against Democrats and election officials by unarmed, so-called election observers, many recruited by prominent Republicans and "stop-the-steal" activists.

The strategy Torrez used can potentially expose the criminality of similar groups before they attain the air of legitimacy that leads to campus speaking invitations.

The lawsuit “creates a clear blueprint for other prosecutors in the country who are interested in putting a stop to organized militia extremists before they grow into more dangerous political” entities, Torrez told me.

“What I intended to show is that we have actual legal remedies,” Torrez said. The order applies to the New Mexico Civil Guard, but "it should be a clear warning to any others groups, especially in this state, that engage in the same kind of behavior.”

Mary McCord, executive director of ICAP, told me the ruling is “really significant” because it establishes that other district attorneys and attorneys general can sue under their state’s constitutional provisions, which eliminates a standing hurdle ICAP had to deal with in the Charlottesville case (Standing concerns whether a particular party has a right to sue another.)

The entities that have worked with ICAP have also proceeded under theories of public nuisance and laws prohibiting citizens from essentially impersonating regulated military units and peace officers.

I’ve written at length in past columns about U.S. law enforcement's historic reluctance to arrest and prosecute white supremacist criminals – in part because of their own affinity for similar ideologies.

Indeed, the revival of militia groups during the mid-1990s saw officials “gingerly assessing how aggressively they will enforce existing laws” in 41 states that already barred or regulated armed paramilitary groups at that time — the very same laws ICAP again dusted off for officials around the country in 2017 — according to a May 1995 New York Times report

Enforcement since the mind-1980s was rare, the New York Times wrote then. And it’s been rare since.

The lawsuit in New Mexico, though, demonstrates that there’s a way to protect the peaceful protesters and the public from these menacing groups — if there’s a will.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.