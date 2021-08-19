Why ASU can’t block ‘odious’ anti-mask Instagrammer who touted ‘Hoax-19’ parties

A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

(Reuters) - Sometimes, even vulgar, anonymous bullies who claim COVID is a hoax and casually compare mask mandates to Nazism deserve to win.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Phoenix denied a default judgment motion by the board of regents for Arizona State University. ASU wanted a permanent injunction to bar an Instagram account called asu_covid.parties from using the university's trademarks or school colors in posts encouraging ASU students to attend mask-less “COVID parties."

U.S. District Judge Dominic Lanza said he understood that ASU was trying to combat the pandemic when it brought trademark claims against the anonymous Instagrammer, who claimed to be an ASU student and displayed ASU’s logo in a post proclaiming, “No more social distancing. No more masks. It is time to party.”

But Lanza said the university’s novel use of trademark law wasn’t the right means to that end. ASU alleged that the anonymous Instagrammer, called John Doe in its complaint, was abusing its trademarks to sow confusion and conflict about the school's COVID policies. The judge said those claims didn’t hold up because no reasonable person would be deceived by Doe’s use of the university’s logo and school colors.

Doe’s language – his first post promised, “We about to get fucking lit,” for instance – belied any official affiliation with the school, the judge said. And Doe’s posts relentlessly criticized ASU's masking and social distancing policies -- hardly a stance that would be taken by an official ASU account. Doe even referred more than once to ASU president Michael Crow as "Fuhrer."

“Many things can be said about these offensive and outrageous statements,” Lanza wrote, “but it is not plausible (to put it mildly) that a reasonably prudent consumer would believe ASU was the source or origin of them.”

I doubt Lanza’s decision will have much practical effect. Instagram’s parent, Facebook, Inc, agreed to block the Doe’s asu_covid.parties account after ASU named the company in its initial complaint. (The university dropped Facebook as a defendant after the shutdown.) Doe subsequently tried to launch a new account, asu_covid.parties2, but, according to an ASU filing, Facebook disabled that one as well. It appears that Instagram is no longer an outlet for Doe.

It's nevertheless worth crediting Lanza for the careful consideration he gave to ASU’s claims. It would have been easy, after all, for the judge simply to side with ASU against a defendant he considered to be a “deeply unsympathetic” author of “odious” posts.

Doe’s conduct in the litigation certainly didn’t curry favor with the judge. ASU filed its initial complaint in August 2020. A few days later, Doe sent an email to ASU counsel Glenn Bacal and Sean Garrison of Bacal & Garrison Law Group. “I heard in the news that you guys are trying to sue me,” the profanity-laced email said. “Withdraw your complaint or I will file a Rule 11 motion for sanctions....I am extremely experienced and outrageously vexatious.”

Doe actually showed up in the docket with an answer to ASU’s complaint and a request to use the court’s electronic filing system. (Doe supplied only an email address but said, “I have used ECF filing many, many times before and know how it works.”) The filing was rife with insults for ASU’s lawyers and Nazi references for ASU officials. More substantively, though, Doe claimed First Amendment protection for the Instagram account. The posts were “clearly a parody,” Doe said. “The 1st Amendment allows me to be as offensive as I want to be. So suck it!"

Some of Doe’s posts do have a satiric tinge, like the post claiming that a big unmasked party for ASU students would be hosted at the consulate of Belarus so it couldn’t be shut down by police; and the post thanking Israel and Teva Pharmaceuticals for agreeing to use proceeds of the party to distribute “hydrochloroquine” around the world. Others, though, just seem angry, like Doe’s penultimate post: “No working out without a mask even though that’s more likely to hurt you than the chance of catching COVID-19. No frat parties. No Trump rallies but protesting BLM is okay. No singing in church. No clubbing.’ Fuck Führer Crow. We are going to party.”

Whatever Doe’s intent, Lanza struck the answer to ASU’s complaint because it was “filled with obscenities, inflammatory language and insults directed toward ASU and its counsel.” The judge ordered Doe to file a revised response without curse words and gratuitous vituperation. He also instructed Doe to file a motion explaining why he or she is entitled to continue litigating anonymously. (Doe’s answer cited the First Amendment but Lanza said that was an insufficient justification.)

Doe never made another filing in the case. (It’s ironic, in a way, that a purported anti-mask advocate would refuse to remove the electronic mask hiding his or her true identity.)

Lanza granted ASU’s motion for discovery to find out who Doe is, but the university’s motion last April for a default judgment, which outlined why such judgments can be entered against anonymous defendants, implied that Doe’s identity remains unknown. I sent an email to the address Doe listed in the ECF application but did not receive a response. ASU lawyers Bacal and Garrison also didn’t respond to my query.

I am certain that Doe never actually held a party for ASU students at the Belarusian consulate in Arizona, since, among other things, there is no Belarusian consulate in Arizona. Doe's Instagram account was still a headache for ASU. Doe may have intended asu_covid.parties to be satiric – if you give Doe the benefit of very serious doubts on that point -- but lots of people who read Doe’s posts didn’t get the joke.

You can understand why ASU resorted to a trademark claim to shut Doe down. But as I said above, sometimes the most obnoxious litigants still deserve to win, even if they don’t even bother to show up.

