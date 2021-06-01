Why McGuireWoods never let its summer associates program go all virtual

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Law firms Russo See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - McGuireWoods kicked off its summer associate program last week, holding a largely in-person program for the second time during the pandemic.

The firm's in-person approach stood out last year, when Big Law largely shifted to fully-online programs. Even this summer, many firms are holding virtual programs.

McGuireWoods gave its more than 40 summer associates a remote option in both 2020 and 2021, but most chose to be in-person at least some of the time.

Reuters spoke with Angelo Russo, who chairs McGuireWoods' national recruiting committee, about how the firm managed its in-person summer program last year, how it's doing it this year, and why. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

REUTERS: Why did McGuireWoods offer an in-person summer associate program during the pandemic?

RUSSO: As far as I'm concerned, for McGuireWoods one of our strongest selling points is our culture and our collegiality. It's important for that to shine through. I also think it's important for the summer associates, who – they're being evaluated, but they're also evaluating the firm. It's important for them to experience that collegiality to the extent that we can make it possible.

REUTERS: Why do you think that needs to be done in-person versus over Zoom?

RUSSO: We have a very open-door policy, people can come in and stop by, knock on your door and say, ‘Hey, I have this question, can we go up and talk about it in a conference room?’

When you're entirely virtual, sometimes those unplanned interactions can get lost. An important thing for me when I was going through the summer associate program, years and years ago, was to see how the attorneys interacted with each other. Let's be honest, there's only so much interaction you can get from a Zoom call.

REUTERS: How did last year's program go?

RUSSO: One of the things we kept on hearing was that summer associates were extremely happy to have the option [to be in-person]. Because they were, in school, doing virtual classes, probably cooped up in their apartments. They welcomed the opportunity to have some sort of normalcy, so to speak.

REUTERS: Some summer associates were in-person while some were fully remote. How did you make sure that you weren’t giving preference to one group over the other?

RUSSO: We were very conscious that if there was anyone who was going to do everything virtual, that office was set up so that every single training would have a virtual component to it with their classmates, so [the virtual summer associate] would be able to see them on the screen.

We did a lot of events that were virtual, wine tasting, things like that. So we're very aware and we understand the potential concerns on people's behalf. There was no preferential treatment given, everyone was on the level playing field. Every summer associate that we had last year received an offer.

REUTERS: How do you decide who would run trainings? Did willingness to train in-person affect which lawyer was selected?

RUSSO: I put [training] in two buckets: the first bucket is the training that we do as a collective whole, all summer associates participating at once.

The other bucket is office specific. Typically it's not, ‘Who's comfortable coming in?’ We try to identify the person who we think will connect with the summer associates, who is a great presenter and an expert in the field or topic. If they didn't want to do it in-person, we would do it virtually, but we haven't had that issue thus far.

REUTERS: What safety protocols did you all put in place to be able to offer an in-person summer, this year and last?

RUSSO: We follow the guidelines, what the government sets. In addition, we have sanitizing stations. Everyone's wearing masks. We do social distancing. When we're doing events which require people to be in a room, we pick the largest conference room where people have six feet between them. Those are just some of the examples.

REUTERS: The office in Charlotte and the office in San Francisco might face different government rules on re-opening. How did you address that?

RUSSO: It is challenging. But each office follows the local guidelines. California was much tighter and had more restrictive guidelines. We followed them. So there will be more virtual events, more virtual training.

REUTERS: Did students bring up the in-person summer program during recruiting?

RUSSO: There were some stories on what we did last year. Summer associate candidates did see those and were asking if our intent was to do the same [this year]. And we said that was our hope. So I would like to say that it did have a positive influence.