Wildfire retardant violates US water law, judge says

Summary

Summary Law Firms U.S. Forest Service can keep using the chemicals as it seeks permit

Nonprofit group said retardant harms fish















May 26 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday said the U.S. Forest Service is violating the nation's clean water law by dumping chemical fire retardant from planes above forests in the West, but the judge will allow the agency to continue doing so while it seeks a permit.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Missoula, Montana, determined that the Forest Service is violating the Clean Water Act after a nonprofit representing current and former employees of the agency sued last year, saying the unpermitted chemical drops kill fish and aren’t effective at fighting fires.

Christensen, in stopping short of outright barring the agency from using the flame retardant, found that the threat of wildfire damage trumps other concerns and that the agency had already begun pursuing a permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Andy Stahl, the executive director for plaintiffs group the Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, said the judge's decision will mean the agency has to comply with water quality standards that protect fish once it receives legal permits.

The Forest Service didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The October lawsuit sought an injunction that would have kept the agency from using the retardant near streams. The lawsuit said that other aircraft that spray herbicides and other chemicals must receive permits from the EPA to do so.

The Forest Service responded in court saying the drops are critical for fighting wildfires.

The legal fight drew the attention of groups that opposed an injunction, including farmers, loggers and forest managers, as well as landowners and western communities. The coalition included the Town of Paradise, California, which was destroyed by fast moving wildfires in 2018, and filed a friend-of-the court brief in April saying the fire retardant is a crucial tool needed to fight wildfires.

“Today’s ruling ensures we have a fighting chance this fire season,” said Greg Bolin, the mayor of Paradise, in a statement Friday.

The case is Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics v. United States Forest Service, U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, case No. 9:22-cv-00168.

For the plaintiffs: Timothy Bechtold of Bechtold Law Firm

For the U.S. government: Alan Greenberg and John Newman of the U.S. Department of Justice

For the amici: Bella Wolitz, Elisabeth Esposito and Julian Ellis of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Read more:

Wildfire retardants illegally poisoning streams - lawsuit

'Everything destroyed' as wildfire scorches Paradise, California











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.