Will SCOTUS keep passing on chances to address police immunity?

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has another opportunity to rectify its police immunities case law, doctrines partially rooted in racism that allow law enforcement to escape accountability for constitutional rights violations even when officers clearly step beyond the bounds of their jobs.

The Institute for Justice filed petitions on August 6 asking the court to reverse two rulings that barred lawsuits against federal law enforcement officers even after they were denied qualified immunity.

Federal officers can be sued for money damages for constitutional violations under the 1971 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents. State and local police can be subject to suit under the Congressionally enacted Civil Rights Act of 1871, or the Ku Klux Klan Act.

But interpretation by the courts of immunities in both contexts has effectively blocked lawsuits for excessive force and other constitutional claims against law enforcement.

There's ample reason to think the high court won't take up the new cases, given it has passed on other recent opportunities to modify the doctrines. Still, it raises the question of just how long the court’s inaction will continue, as law enforcement officers escape accountability in killings and particularly egregious abuses of power that some lower courts have found to be unjustified. Amid the court's inaction is also the widespread recognition that the doctrine is faulty.

As for the two cases that the Institute for Justice wants the Supreme Court to review, there isn't much dispute about the underlying facts, according to the lower court opinions.

One involves a federally deputized cop in St. Paul, Minnesota, Heather Weyker, who investigated what she said was an interstate sex-trafficking ring run by immigrant Somalian teenagers. Weyker's accusations of witness-tampering got Hamdi Mohamud, a minor at the time, locked up in federal prison for two years as part of an illicit scheme to protect one of Weyker's would-be witnesses, according to a ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court took the unusual step of stating on the record that the entire case “is likely a fictitious story.” Charges against Mohamud and over 30 indictments tied to Weyker’s "investigation" were all dismissed.

In the second case, a Department of Homeland Security agent assaulted Kevin Byrd because Byrd had been asking around about a car accident involving the agent's son. The agent, Ray Lamb, brandished his gun, threatened to kill Byrd and had him detained by local officers, according to the Institute for Justice's petition. Lamb was arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon after the police reviewed surveillance footage of the encounter.

District courts denied qualified immunity to both officers, concluding they violated “clearly established” law. But the Courts of Appeals for the 8th and 5th Circuits reversed because they were federal officers -- granting them de facto immunity under the Supreme Court's increasingly narrow interpretation of Bivens. One reason Byrd’s case was nixed is that he was abused in a parking lot, whereas the older, comparator Bivens case involved someone being abused in their home.

The court has approved just three cases since Bivens, all between 1971 and 1980, as noted in the 5th Circuit’s March 9 ruling in Byrd’s case.

By now, Bivens is “essentially a relic,” the 5th Circuit's Judge Don Willett wrote in a separate opinion. Willett is an appointee of former President Donald Trump, and he agreed that the Supreme Court’s precedent requires dismissing Byrd's case. Applying Bivens means that “If you wear a federal badge, you can inflict excessive force on someone with little fear of liability,” he wrote.

Qualified immunity cases under the Ku Klux Klan Act have followed a similar path as the Bivens case law, as reported in Reuters' May 2020 special investigation, which documented the special protection afforded to cops who kill or use excessive force.

University of Chicago Law School professor William Baude has found that the court concluded that defendants violated “clearly established” law just twice in 30 qualified immunity cases between 1982 and 2018.

In excessive force cases, “the court nearly always decides in favor of police,” Reuters found.

Circuit courts are following the justices’ lead.

The Fifth Circuit's operative rule in cases against federal officers – established just last year – is to bar “virtually everything” different from the precise facts of the three Bivens precedents, as the court itself said in Oliva v. Nivar.

The Eighth Circuit's rule, formulated in 2019, starts off assessing whether the allegations "exactly mirror" the circumstances of the three precedents, before evaluating whether the inevitable differences are "meaningful enough."

Trivial distinctions get cases thrown out in both circuits.

The Supreme Court's immunity regime has been harshly criticized by many academics and judges, advocacy groups across the political spectrum, the Democratic party, and is disfavored by a majority of Americans. Even "law-and-order" justices, like Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, have advocated doing away with Bivens.

Last November, the justices allowed a suit to proceed by a Texas inmate who was left naked in cells covered in feces and raw sewage; in June, they allowed excessive force claims to move forward against St. Louis police officers who restrained a man so forcibly that he died. Those cases essentially created an "obviousness" exception, meaning some forms of abuse are so clearly unconstitutional that there's no need to point to an earlier case where nearly-the-same actions were ruled unlawful.

But they also declined to review a qualified immunity case earlier this month.

I asked Institute for Justice attorney Patrick Jaicomo why pursue the cases, given the court's clear resistance to making it easier to sue law enforcement and other government officials.

"Qualified immunity and the restriction of federal remedies are both problems of the court’s own creation that it has exacerbated over 50 years. The court started the fire, so the court should put that fire out," Jaicomo said. "We didn't lose hope when the justices did nothing in the last few cases."

