Will sheriff's re-election after resigning over 'fire black people' remarks spur legal action?















(Reuters) - One of the more notable results in the midterm elections came in an under-the-radar contest in rural North Carolina, where Republican Jody Greene was reelected sheriff two weeks after voluntarily resigning from the same post for making racially biased comments.

About 50,000 people live in southeastern North Carolina’s Columbus County, and roughly 30% are Black. It was one of 64 jurisdictions in 24 states that were monitored by the U.S. Justice Department for compliance with federal voting rights laws during this year’s elections, and there were indeed reports of voter intimidation, including one man who said neighbors asked him to cancel a campaign event because they were afraid Greene’s supporters would shoot at their houses, the Raleigh News and Observer reported Nov. 10.

Greene won 54% of the vote, in a county where 59% of registered voters are Democrats. His Democratic opponent was Jason Soles, a former captain in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department who was also the source for news reports about Greene’s biased comments.

About a month before the election, a recorded phone call surfaced in which Greene likened Black co-workers to snakes, adding, “Every Black that I know, you need to fire him,” the News and Observer reported.

Greene didn't respond to requests for comment.

A post on the Department's Facebook page attributed to Greene suggested that the recording was manipulated, although Greene issued an apology shortly afterward, local NBC affiliate WECT News reported on Oct. 24.

loading

A representative of the sheriff's department told me that there was an interim sheriff in place as of Nov. 17. The department didn't respond to further questions.

Greene will be formally sworn in on Dec. 5, according to the sheriff's office.

Besides the loss of confidence created by his remarks, Greene has since been implicated in vindictive arrests, intimidation of other elected officials, and a sexual relationship with a detective, according to sworn affidavits from sheriff’s deputies, community leaders, county commissioners, and the city manager in Whiteville, Columbus County’s largest city. Greene is also under investigation by state authorities, and the North Carolina NAACP has called for a federal civil rights investigation.

The allegations against Greene were included in a petition for his removal filed Oct. 21 by local District Attorney Jon David – also a Republican - in October.

Greene announced his resignation that month, minutes before the state called its first witness in the removal hearing, local NBC affiliate WECT News reported Nov. 9. That made the proceeding a moot point.

He resumed his campaign that night, less than eight hours later, according to an Oct. 24 report by WECT.

Greene’s decision to remain a candidate and his win in the election leaves the county between a rock and a hard place: His record likely renders him disqualified in the eyes of many residents, and, David, the district attorney, has also pledged to refile a petition for his removal, WECT reported. The reports about Green's statements could also become evidence in a potential discrimination claim against the county.

David's office didn’t respond to questions about when he might file a removal petition. Attorneys for Columbus County declined to make a comment at this time.

Greene was represented in the previous removal proceedings by Wilmington attorney Michael Mills. He responded to my inquiry, although he wouldn’t confirm that he currently represents Greene, and didn’t answer questions about whether the Sheriff-elect would step aside, given widespread calls for his removal.

“There’s not a case to represent him on,” Mills said. “Given that the voters have spoken and that the state has not filed a new petition for removal since the voters ruled, it would be unseemly to speculate or comment in a vacuum on hypothetical scenarios, hypothetical claims, or hypothetical lawsuits” that may eventually come before the courts, Mills said.

Greene’s tenure has been shrouded in controversy. The North Carolina NAACP and advocacy group Forward Justice reported to the DOJ that Greene has “affiliations and a comfortable relationship with the white militia group” the Oath Keepers, adding that the group has escalated its activities in the county in recent years. Black residents have said the county is experiencing the resurgence of white supremacy seen around the country, recalling “a time when the KKK ignited racial divides in Columbus County,” local news organization the Border Belt Independent reported on Oct. 24.

The phone call that led to calls for Greene’s resignation took place shortly after he won election in 2018, by less than 40 votes, WECT reported Sep. 28.

He was apparently trying to determine whether someone in the department was communicating with his election opponent during a challenge to his eligibility to serve – if there was a “snitch,” in Greene’s words.

The resulting attention on the department led to allegations of systemic corruption, in short order.

David amended his petition on Oct. 21, alleging Greene’s conduct amounts to willful misconduct, abuse of power, and corruption – the standards for removing an unfit officer under state law.

David alleges Greene’s officers intimidated even local county commissioners – including having officers attend hearings in full uniform, en masse. One resident said she first became concerned when Greene petitioned the county for about $3.8 million in surplus riot and military gear in the wake of peaceful protests over the murder of George Floyd.

Although it’s rare for elected officials to be removed for unfitness, there is precedent.

At least three North Carolina district attorneys have been removed from office under a parallel statute, including for “willful misconduct,” the Asheville Citizen Times reported in April 2021

In addition, one former DA was removed over racist behavior – using a slur against a Black man while drinking at a bar.

In Greene's case, the repercussions continue to spiral.

The DA has added the Sheriff-elect to a list of officers it won’t call as witnesses in criminal cases, “based on his racial bias,” David wrote in the petition. And a state highway safety program has suspended grant funding to the Columbus County sheriff’s office.

We may have to wait for the swearing-in scheduled for Dec. 5 to see whether the district attorney will follow through on his pledge to refile the petition to remove Greene, who seems to have essentially evaded an appropriate legal evaluation of his fitness for duty.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.