Williams & Connolly law firm partner to settle U.S. tax case for $7.3 mln

(Reuters) - Williams & Connolly partner Robert Shaughnessy and Susan Shaughnessy have agreed to pay nearly $7.3 million to resolve a U.S. civil lawsuit that alleged unpaid federal income taxes, according to a proposed consent judgment filed in Washington, D.C., federal court on Monday.

The U.S. Justice Department in September sued Robert Shaughnessy and Susan Shaughnessy, whose relationship to the law firm partner was not defined in the complaint, seeking unpaid taxes from 2001 to 2006, and other years.

The lawsuit said the Shaughnessys had "neglected or refused to make full payment" on an outstanding tax balance of $6.98 million as of August 2022. The consent judgment said that the owed amount as of January 2023 was $7,258,580.52, "plus statutory interest and other additions."

Lawyer Jordan Howlette, who represented the Shaughnessys, on Monday evening did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Robert and Susan Shaughnessy did not immediately respond to email messages seeking comment on Monday evening.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a similar request.

Litigation-focused Williams & Connolly, a 300-plus lawyer firm based in D.C., was not named in the lawsuit.

A representative from the firm did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Shaughnessy joined Williams & Connolly in 1988 and became a partner in 1996, according to his biography at the firm. The biography said he has worked on class actions, product liability, commercial torts and other matters.

Williams & Connolly partners can make more than $2 million annually, according to available U.S. financial disclosures partners have filed as part of confirmation proceedings.

The settlement was reached after months of negotiations, according to court filings.

The filings indicate the Justice Department opposed several prior settlement offers. The dollar amount of those settlement offers was not revealed in the filings.

Howlette this month told the court that "the parties remain optimistic that a resolution can be reached without having to waste finite judicial time and resources."

The Shaughnessys were due to respond to the lawsuit by May 5.

The case is United States v. Shaughnessy, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-02811.

For U.S.: Emily Miller of the Justice Department

For the Shaughnessys: Jordan Howlette of JD Howlette Law

