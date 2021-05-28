WilmerHale taps Justice Department's FCPA chief for white collar group

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr is bringing on a federal prosecutor who helped secure more than $2 billion in settlements with companies ensnared in foreign bribery scandals last year.

Since July 2019, Christopher Cestaro served as chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) unit. WilmerHale on Friday announced Cestaro has joined its white collar defense and investigations practice as a partner in Washington, D.C.

Cestaro's "experience and insights will be a tremendous resource for our clients, who face ever-increasing scrutiny and enforcement activity," WilmerHale co-managing partner Robert Novick said in a statement.

With Cestaro helming the FCPA unit, the Justice Department's Fraud Section secured $2.33 billion in U.S. criminal penalties and monetary recoveries related to foreign bribery in 2020, the most since 2015, when it began disclosing the numbers.

WilmerHale touted Cestaro's work with international authorities in executing cross-border investigations.

During his tenure, the United States secured a $1.3 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs Group Inc over the latter's role in the 1MDB corruption scandal in October. Goldman Sachs paid out $2.9 billion overall to multiple countries, and its Malaysian subsidiary pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

French aerospace firm Airbus SE settled with the United States, the United Kingdom and France for a collective $3.9 billion in January 2020.

Cestaro, who first joined the federal government in 2012, in a statement said he was "attracted by WilmerHale's much-deserved reputation as a leader in the white collar, FCPA and investigations practice areas."