WilmerHale's Paul Wolfson, Supreme Court vet, heads to DOJ

(Reuters) - A leading U.S. Supreme Court advocate at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr is heading to the U.S. Justice Department in Washington, D.C., to serve with Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, according to two people familiar with the move.

Paul Wolfson's departure from Wilmer was revealed on Thursday in a series of court filings in which he withdrew from representing client Harvard College. Wolfson was on the Wilmer team defending Harvard's race-conscious admissions policies, a dispute now under review at the Supreme Court.

Wolfson, co-chairman of the firm's appellate and Supreme Court practice, and a Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment about his move. Wolfson plans to leave the firm on Aug. 20, the court records show. His new title in Gupta's office was not immediately known.

"Paul Wolfson has been a dear friend and treasured colleague for 25 years. There is no better lawyer or human being on the planet," Seth Waxman, co-chairman of Wilmer's appellate and Supreme Court practice, told Reuters on Thursday.

Wilmer appellate partner William Lee in Boston called Wolfson "an extraordinary lawyer, an extraordinary partner, but a better friend."

Wolfson's move to the Justice Department is "wonderful for the country, wonderful for the Department of Justice, and a sad day for us," Lee said.

Gupta was confirmed in April as the third-in-command at Main Justice. She arrived from the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, where she had been president and chief executive officer.

The associate attorney general's office oversees DOJ divisions including civil rights, antitrust and environment and natural resources.

Wolfson formerly was an assistant to the U.S. solicitor for eight years before rejoining Wilmer in 2002 and has argued 21 cases at the Supreme Court.

In April 2020, the D.C. Judicial Nomination Commission recommended Wolfson and five other lawyers to the White House for consideration for vacancies on the D.C. Court of Appeals, the highest local court in the city.

He joins more than a dozen Wilmer lawyers who've left for key roles at the White House and other federal agencies.

Former partner Alejandro Mayorkas is serving as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and partners Jonathan Cedarbaum and Danielle Conley are serving as White House lawyers. Brian Boynton, also a former partner, is the acting head of DOJ's civil division, the largest litigating component at the agency.

