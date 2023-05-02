Windfall tax seizure case in Michigan deepens appellate split on class standing issue

Related documents 6th Circuit opinion View

(Reuters) - When Thomas Fox fell behind on his taxes several years ago, Michigan’s Gratiot County seized his property to satisfy his $3,000 tax bill. The county auctioned Fox's property for about $25,000 — and kept the $22,000 difference between the sale price and Fox's tax obligation.

Fox, believing Gratiot County's windfall was a violation of his 5th Amendment property rights, filed a class action in 2019, alleging that the county had illegally used Michigan law to recoup far more than he owed in back taxes.

Fair enough. State and federal courts, after all, have shown skepticism about county governments keeping windfall profits from the sale of property seized to satisfy tax obligations. Just last week, according to my Reuters colleagues, U.S. Supreme Court justices seemed to sympathize with a 94-year-old Minnesota homeowner who alleged that she was unconstitutionally deprived of $25,000 when county officials kept all of the $40,000 proceeds from the sale of her seized condominium, even though she owed only $15,000 in taxes.

In Michigan, meanwhile, legislators passed a law in 2020, after the state supreme court sided with homeowners, to allow onetime owners to try to reclaim any windfall for the county that sold their seized property.

But Fox’s class action did not name only Gratiot County as a defendant. He also sued 26 other Michigan counties, alleging that they, like Gratiot, violated the U.S. Constitution when they retained windfall profits from the sale of property seized from delinquent taxpayers.

Fox did not allege that he was directly injured by those other 26 counties. Instead, his lawyers from The Miller Law Firm and Outside Legal Counsel argued that under a doctrine known as juridical link, Fox had standing to sue on behalf of absent class members who were allegedly injured as a result of the same Michigan law that allowed Gratiot County to hold onto all of the proceeds from the sale of Fox's property.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court disagreed. Last week, the appeals court rejected Fox's contention that constitutional standing can take a backseat to class action procedural rules in cases arising from problematic statewide laws. The 6th Circuit decertified a sweeping class encompassing all of the counties named as defendants in Fox's case,

The ruling, by Judges Raymond Kethledge, Chad Readler and Eric Murphy, deepens a split in the federal circuits on the viability of the juridical link doctrine. On one side of the divide is the 7th Circuit, which held in 2002’s Payton v. County of Kane that class action efficiency allows name plaintiffs who were allegedly injured by one defendant to bring claims against other defendants engaged in the same conduct. (The 7th Circuit case involved claims that an Illinois law allowed county jails to charge excessive bail fees.)

The 6th Circuit instead sided with the 2nd Circuit, which concluded in 2012's Mahon v. Ticor Title Insurance Co that a name plaintiff who was allegedly overcharged for title insurance could not rely on juridical link doctrine to bring claims against other insurers owned by the same parent company. The 6th Circuit in the Fox case agreed with the 2nd Circuit's holding that trial courts must consider constitutional standing issues ahead of class certification.

Don’t hold your breath for a Supreme Court showdown to resolve the circuit split on the rarely invoked juridical link doctrine. As the 6th Circuit explained, the justices have never directly addressed the theory, which stems from dicta in the 9th Circuit’s 1973 ruling in La Mar v. H & B Novelty & Loan Co. That case addressed two different class actions in which name plaintiffs asserted claims against defendants that had not directly injured them. The 9th Circuit held the lead plaintiffs could not rope in additional defendants but said in an aside that there could be circumstances “in which all defendants are juridically related in a manner that suggests a single resolution of the dispute would be expeditious.”

Class counsel E. Powell Miller of Miller Law said by email that this won't be the case that puts the viability of juridical link doctrine squarely before the Supreme Court. Instead, Miller said, his team will ask the trial court to certify separate classes with name plaintiffs who allege injury by each county.

“We already had a conditional motion on file to add a plaintiff for every county,” Miller said.

The 6th Circuit opinion, written by Murphy, suggested that class certification may not be a sure thing even if name plaintiffs have standing to sue each county. After the trial judge, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Ludington of Bay City, Michigan, certified the multi-county class in the Fox case in 2020, the 6th Circuit ruled in a different case challenging the same Michigan law that property owners are entitled to reclaim the difference between the back taxes they owe and fair market value of the property, not just the sale price the county obtained.

That ruling, Murphy wrote, means property owners like Fox may be entitled to higher recoveries. Fox, for instance, contended that the fair market value of his seized property was about $50,000, roughly twice what Gratiot County obtained when it auctioned Fox’s land. But the fair-market inquiry, Murphy said, may require individualized damages claims that are not appropriate for class certification.

The Michigan counties that challenged class certification were represented at the 6th Circuit by Douglas Curlew of Cummings, McClorey, Davis & Acho. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

