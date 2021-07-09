Winston partner to defend election challenger in sanctions fight

Legal offices of the Winston & Strawn law firm in Washington, D.C.. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Ahead of a key Monday hearing, Winston & Strawn is wading into a fight over whether to sanction attorneys who sued to overturn Michigan's 2020 election loss by former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Thomas Buchanan, a former federal prosecutor who co-leads Winston's Foreign Corrupt Practices Act task force, filed an appearance of counsel on Thursday on behalf of Emily Newman, one of the lawyers facing sanctions for filing an election lawsuit that a federal judge threw out last year.

Newman served as chief of staff to the U.S. Agency for Global Media during the Trump administration. Buchanan, a white-collar defense and commercial litigator, is a partner at Winston who formerly led the firm's Washington, D.C., office.

Newman and her co-counsel in the Michigan case have been ordered to appear Monday before U.S. District Judge Linda Parker for a hearing on sanctions motions filed by the city of Detroit and Michigan state officials.

Newman, along with attorneys Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and others, alleged that a vast, tangled fraud allowed Democrat Joe Biden to flip Michigan and win the election over Trump. Parker dismissed the allegations in December.

The City of Detroit, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have asked Parker to sanction Newman, Powell, Wood and the others for making frivolous legal arguments.

Newman's co-counsel have also lawyered up ahead of Monday's hearing. Last week, Donald Campbell and Patrick McGlinn, a pair of attorney grievance and ethics specialists from Southfield, Michigan-based Collins Einhorn Farrell PC, filed appearances on behalf of lawyers Powell, Wood, Scott Hagerstrom, Julia Haller, Brandon Johnson, Gregory Rohl and Howard Kleinhendler.

According to press reports, Buchanan and Dan Webb, the co-executive chairman of Winston, turned down an offer to represent Trump amid Robert Mueller's special counsel probe in 2018.

Newman, Buchanan and a representative for Winston did not respond to requests for comment.

