Winston taps former Iowa U.S. attorney for Chicago office

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Winston & Strawn LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Marc Krickbaum was U.S. attorney in Des Moines after serving as a federal prosecutor in Chicago

(Reuters) - A former U.S. attorney who played a role in the prosecutions of two Illinois governors is joining Winston & Strawn, which has represented both men.

The firm on Thursday announced that it has hired Marc Krickbaum, a 13-year veteran of the Chicago and Des Moines U.S. attorneys offices, as a partner in Chicago. Krickbaum most recently served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa for more than three years before stepping down in January.

"Chicago continues to be a focal point for white collar litigation, and Marc’s leadership skills and experience with federal investigations, trials, and appeals will be invaluable as we continue to meet our clients’ needs," Linda Coberly, the managing partner of Winston's Chicago office, said in a statement.

At Winston, Krickbaum will handle complex commercial litigation, internal investigations, and white collar criminal defense, the firm said.

Krickbaum's arrival comes as the Chicago-founded firm has been hiring aggressively on both East and West coasts, absorbing Scheper Kim & Harris, a Los Angeles-based boutique law firm, and poaching practice leaders from DLA Piper and McDermott Will & Emery.

As a prosecutor in the Chicago U.S. attorney's office, Krickbaum opposed former Illinois Governor George Ryan's bid to toss his corruption conviction and vacate his 6-1/2 year sentence. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately upheld Ryan's conviction and sentence in August 2012 after the U.S. Supreme Court asked the circuit to reconsider its ruling.

Winston attorneys, including Dan Webb, the firm's co-executive chairman, and the late Jim Thompson, also a former Illinois governor, represented Ryan.

Krickbaum also played a role in the Chicago U.S. attorney's office's prosecution of former Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was arrested in December 2008 for, among other things, trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by then President-elect Barack Obama.

Blagojevich also counted as one of Winston's clients, but the Wall Street Journal reported in December 2008 that the relationship broke down after Blagojevich stopped paying his legal fees, which amounted to more than $500,000 in unpaid bills.

Krickbaum and Winston also found themselves on opposite sides of the prosecution of TV pitchman Kevin Trudeau, who was convicted of exaggerating the contents of his weight-loss book in infomercials and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March 2014.

Former President Donald Trump tapped Krickbaum to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Iowa in July 2017. He resigned on Jan. 7 this year.

"Winston’s white collar practice is very highly regarded, but just as important is the firm’s reputation as a place for lawyers who will try any case, on any subject," Krickbaum said in a statement released by the firm.

