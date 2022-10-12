With Congress out of town, U.S. Senate panel plows ahead on judicial nominees

Summary

(Reuters) - Congress may be in recess, but Senate Democrats during a scarcely attended hearing on Wednesday pushed ahead with trying to confirm more of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees before the Nov. 8 midterm elections when Republicans could potentially reclaim control of the chamber.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, a Democrat of Illinois, was one of only two lawmakers to attend a hearing in person to hear from six of Biden's nominees, including Anthony Johnstone, a nominee for a seat on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The hearing was originally scheduled when the Senate was set to be in session for two weeks in October, before Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer cleared the way for senators to go home and campaign for the midterms.

But facing pressure from progressive activists to speed up the processing of Biden's judicial nominees while Democrats retain their narrow control of the Senate, Durbin kept the hearing on the books, despite Republican opposition.

The headliner was Johnstone, a professor at the University of Montana and former solicitor for the state of Montana, nominated to succeed U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney Thomas, for whom he clerked. Thomas, a former chief judge of the 9th Circuit, plans to take senior status.

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the panel's ranking Republican, was the lone GOP member to appear virtually to question Johnstone, asking him about his stance on gun rights and the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Johnstone stressed that if confirmed, he would follow recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings expanding gun rights and would be "bound by precedent."

Grassley, who is up for re-election, did not stick around for five other district court nominees, who were questioned only by Durbin. The Republican reiterated his opposition to the hearing taking place when the Senate was not in session.

"We already had a problem with this administration’s nominees refusing to answer questions," Grassley said, saying he hoped "that situation doesn’t get even worse today."

But Durbin cited four instances from former Republican President Donald Trump's era when Republicans, who then controlled the Senate, held hearings when the chamber was not in session.

"As I’ve said many times, we're not going to have one set of rules for Republicans and another for Democrats," Durbin said.

Progressive groups like Demand Justice welcomed the hearing. But in a letter released Wednesday, it and others urged Durbin to schedule even more, saying 15 nominees are at risk of receiving no committee vote before the year's end.

