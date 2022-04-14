Wrongful conviction tracker hits milestones: One decade and 3,000 cases

Summary

(Reuters) - Reliable U.S. data on the number of people convicted of crimes and later cleared was practically nonexistent when the National Registry of Exonerations launched in 2012.

A decade later, the project has detailed more than 3,000 exonerations for crimes ranging from fraud to murder, becoming a resource for advocates, policy makers and the media. Last year it added 161 new exonerations from 2021 and 65 from earlier years to its database, according to an annual report released this week.

Nearly half of the 2021 exonerees were convicted of murder, and almost 70% of last year's cases involved official misconduct. Just 19 of the 2021 exonerations involved DNA evidence. The exonerees spent an average of more than 11 years in prison for crimes they did not commit, the report said.

Registry co-founder Samuel Gross, a professor emeritus at the University of Michigan Law School, said he could not have predicted the project expanding and influencing the national conversation about wrongful convictions as it has.

“It has had a major impact by producing information that provides the background for a lot of policy debates," he said.

The registry is run as a partnership between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University's law schools and the University of California Irvine Newkirk Center for Science and Society. It grew out of a 2005 paper examining exonerations in which Gross lamented the lack of a national database. Gross then partnered with Rob Warden, who then ran Northwestern Law’s Center on Wrongful Convictions, to build one.

The registry has also documented the rise of professional exonerators, which include innocence organizations and conviction integrity units typically based in prosecutors' offices that review convictions when allegations of actual innocence are made.

Conviction integrity units were involved in just 2% of the registry’s initial pool of 873 cases—a figure that has since risen to 20% of all cases. There were 93 conviction integrity units operating by the end of 2021, including 14 that opened last year.

Just as important as the raw numbers are the stories behind each exoneration, which the registry also compiles and makes available to researchers, Gross said. Rebecca Brown, director of policy at the New York-based nonprofit Innocence Project, agreed.

"Our [policy] team is, quite frankly, entirely dependent on the registry's website and dataset to both demonstrate the scope of the problem and humanize the faces of the wrongfully convicted," she said.

