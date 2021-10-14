Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
WTO chief says informal talks on vaccine waiver 'intensifying'

File photo: World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland,. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Thursday said formal negotiations about a temporary waiver of intellectual property rules to boost access to COVID-19 vaccines were "stuck," but informal talks were intensifying.

Citing this week's meeting of trade ministers in Italy and their resolve to make progress, she said she believed that WTO members could "find a pragmatic compromise on the IP waiver" that would ensure equitable access to vaccines, while preserving incentives for research and innovation.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis
