Yellen urges states to speed up rental assistance funds, avert evictions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, June 23, 2021. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday urged state and local governments to act swiftly to expedite emergency rental assistance funds to renters and landlords in need, warning of the lasting negative impact of evictions.

Yellen said the federal government was doing "everything we can" to speed the delivery of such payments, warning that millions of Americans face possible evictions after the Supreme Court struck down a moratorium on such actions two weeks ago.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese
