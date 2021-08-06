Young lawyers ask ABA for help on student loan discharges

Signage is seen outside of the American Bar Association (ABA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Surveys show that massive student debt is influencing the life decisions early career lawyers make

(Reuters) - Young lawyers and law students are urging the American Bar Association to lobby Congress to make it easier to discharge federal student loans through bankruptcy.

The existing bankruptcy law sets too high a bar for struggling borrowers to find relief, they say, and the pandemic has created an opportunity for lawmakers to rethink the student loan discharge standard now in place. On Monday, the ABA’s House of Delegates—the organization’s policy making body—will consider a resolution that calls for the ABA to push Congress to amend the bankruptcy code.

“Debt is absolutely the No. 1 issue for young lawyers,” said Chris Jennison, an attorney with the Federal Aviation Administration and current assembly speaker for the ABA’s Young Lawyers Division. “There are millions of people who have crushing student debt and other debt, and with the economy the way it is, we need some kind of action to keep people afloat.”

The latest figures from the U.S. Department of Education show that law school graduates leave with an average $138,500 in educational loan debt. Jennison cited a 2020 survey conducted by the Young Lawyers Division in which many respondents said they had put off major milestones such as buying a house and getting married because of their student loans. More than a third said they took higher paying jobs they didn’t want due to their debt, and some said their loans are a source of anxiety and depression.

The resolution calls for the elimination of the U.S. bankruptcy code’s “undue hardship” standard for discharging federal student loans, which has been in place since 1998. While undue hardship is not defined in the code, many courts have interpreted it to mean that a borrower cannot maintain a “minimal” standard of living while making the loan payments; that they are unlikely to be able to make their loan payments for the foreseeable future; and that they have made good faith efforts to repay their loans.

“In practice, this standard has proven a nearly impossible hurdle to overcome in the courts,” reads the report the Young Lawyers Division submitted in support of the resolution.

U.S. lawmakers have introduced bills to excise the undue hardship standard in recent years, with no success.

On Aug. 3, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, a Democrat, and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a Republican, introduced the Fresh Start Through Bankruptcy Act of 2021. If passed, the bill would eliminate the undue hardship standard for borrowers in bankruptcy but only after they have been in repayment for 10 years. The ABA resolution does not call for any waiting period before student loans can be discharged through bankruptcy. But Jennison said he’s hopeful that the legislation signals a renewed appetite in Washington for reform.

“The fact that there is bi-partisan legislation in the same ballpark is very promising,” he said.

The Young Lawyers Division has made attorney debt a priority in the past year. In February, the ABA House of Delegates overwhelmingly adopted its resolution backing student loan forgiveness and measures that would make it easier for student loan borrowers to make their monthly payments. (President Biden has said he does not support the large-scale cancellation of student debt.) Jennison said the pending ABA resolution is the “next logical step” in the division’s efforts to reduce loan burdens on lawyers who are early in their careers.

