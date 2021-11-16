Zuercher Kantonalbank says U.S. end legal case

The logo of Zuercher Kantonalbank bank is seen in Zurich, Switzerland July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Zuercher Kantonalbank [RIC:RIC:ZKB.UL] said on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice had ended its deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the bank after it had fully complied with its obligations.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has determined that the bank has fully complied with its obligations under the DPA over the past three years and has therefore asked the court to dismiss the indictment," ZKB said in a statement.