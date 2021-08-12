Zurich profit leaps as European insurers rebound from COVID

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an office belonging to the Japanese unit of Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group in Tokyo, Japan May 5, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group's (ZURN.S) on Thursday joined other big European insurers in reporting a strong rebound in earnings as the impact from COVID-19 on their businesses eased.

Buoyant markets along with higher policy sales helped the insurers' profits to roar back after a tough 2020.

In the Netherlands, NN Group (NN.AS) reported a doubling in its first-half net profit, while Aegon (AEGN.AS) recovered from a loss a year earlier to post a second-quarter net profit of 849 million euros ($996.13 million). read more

Zurich's shares gained around 3%, whilst Aegon rose 6% and NN was up 2.4%.

Zurich's operating profit jumped 60% to $2.7 billion in the first half of 2021, which compared with expectations for first-half business operating profit of around $2.5 billion, based on a company-compiled consensus.

Zurich Chief Executive Mario Greco had told Reuters in June that Europe's fifth-largest insurer expected a "strong rebound" in profits in 2021. read more

"We achieved outstanding results in the first six months of 2021 with profits back to the levels of 2019, when we reported our best first half in a decade," Greco said in a statement.

"This is a remarkable achievement considering the elevated natural catastrophe losses in the period and the ongoing public health crisis."

The group's Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said Zurich's exposure to last month's severe German floods was around $150-200 million, although he said the claims process was still at an early stage.

Zurich's net income attributable to shareholders rose 86% to $2.19 billion thanks to the operating profit boost and higher levels of realised capital gains.

Its Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 206% showed strong capitalisation, it said, adding it remained on track to achieve 2022 targets.

The Swiss company took a $73 million hit to operating profit from COVID-19, down from $686 million in the first half of 2020.

Higher mortality-related claims in life insurance offset a net favourable impact in property and casualty, where reduced claims frequency associated with COVID-19 restrictions more than compensated for COVID-19 related claims, it said.

It saw significant rate increases in commercial business across all regions, with these trends expected to continue through the second half of the year.

