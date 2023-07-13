Group challenges Texas ban on TikTok for public university employees

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - A group on Thursday sued the state of Texas over its ban on public university employees from using Chinese-owned app TikTok on state-owned devices or networks, arguing it is compromising research and teaching.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed suit in U.S. District Court in Austin, Texas on behalf of the Coalition for Independent Technology Research asserting that Texas’s state government TikTok ban "is preventing or seriously impeding faculty from pursuing research that relates to TikTok... It has also made it almost impossible for faculty to use TikTok in their classrooms."

Reporting by David Shepardson

