GSK says plaintiffs seek voluntary dismissal of first Zantac lawsuit

Aug 16 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) said on Tuesday that plaintiffs in the first scheduled U.S. lawsuit around heartburn drug Zantac will file a notice to voluntarily dismiss the case.

GSK's shares were hit last week by investor concerns about the litigation around potential cancer-causing impurities that prompted the drug's withdrawal from markets in 2019 and 2020.

