GSK says plaintiffs seek voluntary dismissal of first Zantac lawsuit
Aug 16 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) said on Tuesday that plaintiffs in the first scheduled U.S. lawsuit around heartburn drug Zantac will file a notice to voluntarily dismiss the case.
GSK's shares were hit last week by investor concerns about the litigation around potential cancer-causing impurities that prompted the drug's withdrawal from markets in 2019 and 2020.
Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni
