Honeywell agrees to pay more than $81 million to settle SEC charges of bribery

A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.O) has agreed to pay more than $81 million to settle charges of bribery schemes in Algeria and Brazil in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Monday.

Reporting by Tyler Clifford

