Illumina asks appeals court to undo FTC ruling that it must sell subsidiary

Companies Grail Inc Follow

Illumina Inc Follow















WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) filed an appeal late on Monday against an order by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is demanding that the company divest cancer diagnostic test maker Grail Inc (GRAL.O) because of concern that its ownership would stifle competition in the U.S. market for cancer tests.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and Mrinmay Dey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.