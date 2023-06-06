Illumina asks appeals court to undo FTC ruling that it must sell subsidiary
WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) filed an appeal late on Monday against an order by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is demanding that the company divest cancer diagnostic test maker Grail Inc (GRAL.O) because of concern that its ownership would stifle competition in the U.S. market for cancer tests.
