Illumina asks appeals court to undo FTC ruling that it must sell subsidiary

The offices of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc are shown in San Diego, California
The offices of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc are shown in San Diego, California January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) filed an appeal late on Monday against an order by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is demanding that the company divest cancer diagnostic test maker Grail Inc (GRAL.O) because of concern that its ownership would stifle competition in the U.S. market for cancer tests.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and Mrinmay Dey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

