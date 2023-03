[1/2] Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, February 1, 2023. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS















BUCHAREST, March 31 (Reuters) - A Romanian court has agreed to move divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two female suspects to house arrest pending a criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking, Tate's lawyer said on Friday.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Alan Charlish; editing by Jonathan Oatis











