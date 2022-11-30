Jeffrey Epstein estate reaches settlement with U.S. Virgin Islands

Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Epstein's estate has reached a nine-figure settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims the late financier used the territory as a base for his decades-long sex-trafficking operation.

Denise George, the territory's attorney general, on Wednesday said the estate will pay $105 million in cash plus half the proceeds from the sale of Little St. James, a private island where Epstein had a home and allegedly conducted many crimes.

The settlement includes the return of more than $80 million in tax benefits that one of Epstein's companies obtained fraudulently, to fuel his criminal activity, George said.

Daniel Weiner, a lawyer for the estate, in a statement said there was no admission of liability, and the estate's executors denied wrongdoing.

"The settlement is consistent with the co-executors' stated intent and practice since their appointments to those roles--to resolve claims related to any misconduct by Jeffrey Epstein in a manner sensitive to those who suffered harm," Weiner said.

George first sued the estate for civil penalties and asset forfeitures in January 2020. Epstein, a registered sex offender, had killed himself five months earlier in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

