JPMorgan Chase is fined by SEC over mistaken deletion of emails

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) has been fined $4 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for mistakenly deleting about 47 million emails belonging to its retail banking group.

The largest U.S. bank did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to the civil settlement, which concerned emails from January 1 through April 23, 2018.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York















