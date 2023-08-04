Judge allows key US antitrust Google search claims to go to trial

Visitors cast their shadows past the logo of Google at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Aug 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge hearing the Justice Department's lawsuit against Alphabet's Google alleging it broke antitrust law in search let stand key claims made by the government.

Google (GOOGL.O) had asked for summary judgment on all the government's claims.

U.S. Judge Amit Mehta in a decision made public on Friday granted Google's request on some narrow grounds but allowed the remainder of the claims to proceed to trial next month.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter

