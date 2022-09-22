1 minute read
Judge asks lawyers for statements on documents seized from Trump's home -filing
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. judge reviewing documents seized by the FBI last month at Donald Trump's Florida home laid out a timeline on Thursday for a review of the materials, a court filing showed.
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Doina Chiacu
