Judge rejects Republican request to extend voting in Maricopa County















Nov 8 (Reuters) - A judge in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Tuesday rejected a Republican request to keep polls open past their usual closing time of 7 p.m. after electronic vote-counting machines malfunctioned at some precincts.

The judge said Republicans had provided no evidence that a voter was not able to cast a ballot because of the machine problems and noted that the lawsuit was filed late in the day despite the issues being known since the morning.

Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen; editing by Dan Whitcomb and Ross Colvin











