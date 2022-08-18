Judge rules Michigan's Line 5 oil pipeline lawsuit should be heard in federal court

Pipelines run to Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. Picture taken March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/

Companies Enbridge Inc Follow

Aug 18 (Reuters) - A state of Michigan's lawsuit that aims to force Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Enbridge and Michigan have been locked in a long-running dispute over Line 5, which ships 540,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario, via the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lake.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nia Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.