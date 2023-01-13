Judge sentences Trump Organization to pay $1.6 mln penalty for tax fraud

[1/2] Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives for the sentencing hearing of the Trump Organization at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City, U.S. January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Friday sentenced Donald Trump's namesake real estate company to pay a $1.6 million criminal penalty, after it was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years.

Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court imposed the sentence, after jurors found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges last month.

The penalty was the maximum the judge could have imposed.

