WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A jury was seated on Thursday in the federal criminal trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates over their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, paving the way for prosecutors to make their opening statements.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Chris Reese











