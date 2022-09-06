Juul Labs reaches $438.5 mln settlement over marketing and sales practices

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Juul e-cigarettes are seen on the counter of a vape store in Santa Monica, California, U.S., June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Juul Labs has reached a $438.5 million settlement to resolve a two-year probe by 34 U.S. states and territories concerning the e-cigarette maker's marketing and sales practices.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, whose state led the probe, said the accord also requires Juul to make several changes to its practices, including refraining from youth marketing, using cartoons and providing free samples.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.