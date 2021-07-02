11th Circ judges weary of Trump-era memo on tipped worker pay

A Denny's restaurant logo is pictured on a building in North Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Judges on an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel have cast doubt on whether a Trump-era U.S. Department of Labor opinion letter properly interpreted federal law on paying tipped workers for performing nontipped tasks, and suggested it was not owed deference in a lawsuit against Denny's Inc.

During oral arguments in Miami on Thursday, Circuit Judges Beverly Martin and Robin Rosenbaum told Luis Santos of Ford Harrison, who represents Denny's, that the opinion letter relied on by a judge who dismissed a lawsuit against the company appeared to grant employers too much leeway to pay the lower tipped minimum wage for tasks unrelated to tipped work.

"It may turn out that somewhere down the road this is a great regulation that is fine, but I’m not seeing that consideration behind it that would generally entitle it to deference," Rosenbaum said. "There does not seem to be any kind of limitation … about how much time an employee can spend on these unrelated duties.”

Lindsay Rafferty, a former Denny's waitress in Ohio, is seeking to revive a proposed nationwide class action on behalf of 8,400 workers claiming the diner chain failed to pay servers the higher traditional minimum wage for tasks unrelated to their tipped work, such as cleaning equipment and packing orders delivered by Grubhub drivers.

Rafferty is represented by Gerald Wells of Connolly Wells & Gray.

The 2018 opinion letter said nontipped duties performed contemporaneously with tipped tasks do not require the higher minimum wage under the FLSA. The letter interpreted a 1988 regulation known as the "80/20 rule," which says workers must be paid a premium for nontipped tasks that take up more than 20% of their time.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Donald Graham in Miami said that tracking the precise amount of time workers spend on different tasks was impractical, and the Trump-era letter set out a clearer way to determine whether workers were properly paid.

Graham found that Rafferty performed most of her non-tipped tasks contemporaneously with her tipped work as a server, and granted summary judgment to Denny's.

Rafferty appealed, arguing in part that Graham was wrong to defer to the letter because it was not faithful to the FLSA.

Santos on Thursday told the panel that the letter was well reasoned, including its citation to a 2008 11th Circuit decision in Pellon v. Business Representation International Inc that involved airport “skycaps” who routinely earned tips but also had nontipped duties.

The court in Pellon summarily affirmed a judge who found that the 80/20 rule was unworkable because it would require perpetual monitoring of workers.

“DOL over the years had really not provided a way to determine whether (a task is) related or unrelated (to tipped work), which has led to a ton of litigation and a ton of challenges to the rule,” Santos said.

But Rosenbaum and Martin sounded unconvinced. Both judges said the 1988 rule requires some cap on the amount of time workers could spend on nontipped tasks while still being paid the tipped minimum wage.

"But the letter eliminated any time limit," Martin said.

The panel also included Circuit Judge Robert Luck.

The case is Rafferty v. Denny's Inc, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-13715.

For Rafferty: Gerald Wells of Connolly Wells & Gray

For Denny's: Luis Santos of Ford Harrison