1st Amendment lawyer Corn-Revere leaves firm for free speech non-profit

(Reuters) - First Amendment lawyer Robert Corn-Revere has left the partnership of U.S. law firm Davis Wright Tremaine to be chief counsel for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), the non-profit free speech advocacy group said Monday.

The role of chief counsel at FIRE is new and was created for Corn-Revere, a spokesperson said. Corn-Revere was already a member of the group's advisory council, according to its website.

Corn-Revere will be a "force multiplier" to FIRE's litigation efforts, said legal director Will Creeley.

"Bob brings us decades of experience fighting for First Amendment freedoms in a variety of contexts," Creeley said.

Corn-Revere represented CBS Corp when it defeated a $550,000 indecency fine from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for airing singer Janet Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction" during the 2004 Super Bowl broadcast, in case that made it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Corn-Revere and Davis Wright Tremaine were also longtime defenders of Backpage.com before the online classified website was seized by the U.S. government in 2018.

Previously known as the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, FIRE changed its name in June and announced a $75 million expansion initiative that would take the group's work beyond college campuses. One focus of that initiative is litigation, the group said.

FIRE recently challenged Florida's Individual Freedom Act, also known as the Stop WOKE Act, on the grounds that it prohibited professors from endorsing particular viewpoints in public university classrooms. The state is appealing after a federal judge blocked key provisions of the law in November.

A spokesperson for Davis Wright Tremaine said the firm expects Corn-Revere "to stay in active contact with us and fully support him in this new endeavor at our client FIRE."

Reporting by David Thomas











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.