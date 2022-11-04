50-lawyer team splits from revamping West Coast law firm Selman

Summary

(Reuters) - Lawyers at midsize West Coast law firm Selman Breitman are splitting up, with insurance attorneys planning to reorganize into a new firm as litigators join another firm, Hawkins Parnell & Young.

The two firms in separate statements late Thursday said effective Jan. 1, lawyers in Selman Breitman's insurance group will practice under a new firm named Selman, Leichenger, Edson, Hsu, Newman & Moore. Atlanta-founded Hawkins Parnell will at the same time bring on more than 50 litigators from Selman Breitman as the legacy firm dissolves.

Ron Polly, co-managing partner at defense litigation firm Hawkins Parnell, said the move was driven by the coverage and litigation groups at Los Angeles-founded Selman Breitman deciding to go in different directions.

"The decision to change direction in this manner was made collectively and amicably by our firm leadership," Neil Selman, founding partner of Selman Breitman, said in a statement. He will remain at the new Selman firm as of counsel while handing management over to two co-managing partners.

Sheryl Leichenger, who will be a co-managing partner, said in an emailed statement that the new Selman firm will have 45 lawyers.

Hawkins Parnell, which will grow to 160 lawyers from 110, will gain new offices with the Selman lawyers in San Diego, Orange County, Seattle and Las Vegas while also adding attorneys to its existing Los Angeles and San Francisco offices.

The additions to the firm, which has offices nationally, help Hawkins Parnell diversify its West Coast practice areas beyond a current focus on mass torts, Polly said. He said lawyers at the two firms have known each other for years.

Though it is a major group hire rather than a merger, the move by Hawkins Parnell reflects a geographic growth strategy that has fueled other law firm combinations this year.

Completed law firm mergers have increased in 2022 compared to 2021, though they are still below the historical 10-year average through the first three quarters of the year, according to legal consultancy Fairfax Associates.

Several other firm combinations are set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023, including one announced Thursday between Ohio law firm Brouse McDowell, which has more than 80 lawyers, and 7-lawyer Pennsylvania firm Ekker, Kuster, McCall and Epstein.











