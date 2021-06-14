6,000 questions later, Littler aims to grow workplace advice tool

Pedestrians walk through an office building in Tokyo January 8, 2009. Deepening economic problems are forcing the government to prioritise spending to support the economy rather than steps to restore its tattered finances. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao(JAPAN) - GM1E5181FTI01

(Reuters) - Labor and employment firm Littler Mendelson is continuing to grow its technology-based workplace advice platform two years after its launch, as clients see the program as an “extension of their legal department,” founder Scott Forman said.

The management-side employment firm on Friday named a new program director of Littler onDemand, an online platform that helps Littler clients get answers in real time to workplace legal questions. Stephanie Sarantopoulos, a shareholder and longtime employment lawyer at the firm, in her new role will oversee legal operations, help put in place new services and grow the team of on-demand counsel who are on call to answer questions, the firm said.

San Francisco-based Littler launched the platform, which also tracks clients' inquiries and offers data-driven insights, in May 2019. The onDemand counsel team has grown to four lawyers who average 13 to 15 years of labor and employment experience, according to Minneapolis-based Sarantopoulos. She said there isn't a target number of lawyers for the team, but the firm will "let circumstances dictate how many more we need to add."

The lawyers, who work remotely, are on call throughout business hours nationwide and either respond to questions themselves or work with other lawyers at the 1,600-attorney firm.

"For clients, the ability to tap into all of that as an extension of their existing legal department, or even if they don't have their own in-house department, it really drives value for them," Forman said.

More then 1,500 clients have used the platform and the firm has answered over 6,000 questions since its launch, the firm said.

The program has "stretched and grown" due to the pandemic, Sarantopoulos said, with clients working through tricky workplace legal challenges that have evolved over the past year and a half – from wondering how to transition employees to working remotely to thinking now about a possible return to the office or sustained remote work.

"Our clients need quick and informed answers – they did before the pandemic, even more so during the pandemic, and now as we all figure out how to emerge," she said.

Littler onDemand isn't the firm's first technology-based offering. It launched Littler CaseSmart to help clients manage legal matters in 2010.

Forman, founder of both the onDemand and CaseSmart tools, noted that the use of technology and data in the legal industry has become more common in recent years, and particularly as a byproduct of the pandemic.

He also said the firm's 11-year history with the technology products gave it a leg up.

"When the pandemic hit, it really allowed us to leverage that ecosystem – that data ecosystem, if you will – to help us and our clients navigate through in a much better way than I think we would have been able, but for the fact that we had been working on data and technology for years," he said.

