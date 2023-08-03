91-lawyer Philadelphia law firm Schnader Harrison to dissolve

The skyline of downtown Philadelphia is seen at sunset. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Philadelphia-based law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis said Thursday that it is dissolving after nearly 90 years in business.

The 91-lawyer firm in a statement said that it will continue "to provide uninterrupted service" to clients as it unwinds. Leslie Corwin, a Duane Morris lawyer who is advising Schnader on its dissolution, said the firm's equity partnership is poised to vote on the wind-down plan by Wednesday.

Schnader Harrison has offices in Philadelphia, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, New York, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Wilmington. It also operated in Jakarta through an association with Indonesian law firm Yang & Co.

"We will not discuss specific future plans for any attorneys and staff at this time, other than to confirm that we are making every effort to help relocate and support our attorneys and staff, including working to find opportunities for them, with many of our attorneys already having been presented with such opportunities," the firm said in a statement.

Keith Whitson, Schnader Harrison's general counsel, declined to comment on why the firm is dissolving now. However, he said the firm thinks it can wind down without having to file for bankruptcy.

Corwin previously worked on the break-ups of WolfBlock, a Philadelphia-based law firm whose partners voted to dissolve the firm without declaring bankruptcy first, and Testa, Hurwitz & Thibeault, a Boston firm that once had more than 300 attorneys.

The firm said it was co-founded in 1934 by former Pennsylvania Attorney General William Schnader. Schnader wanted to return to private practice at his old firm but was unable to bring his protege, Bernard Segal, because Segal was Jewish. Schnader, Segal and Francis Lewis, a law school colleague of Schnader's, founded Schnader & Lewis.

The firm said in its dissolution statement that its lawyers have played roles in the civil rights movement, the establishment of the state of Israel and the creation of the Uniform Commercial Code.

"We have fought to uphold justice, protect free speech and the rights of voters, human rights, the rights of immigrants and the rights of prisoners before many of our highest tribunals," the firm said.

