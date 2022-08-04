ABA annual meeting kicks off in Chicago with abortion, democracy on the agenda

Signage is seen outside of the American Bar Association (ABA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The American Bar Association's first in-person annual meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is gearing up in Chicago, with an agenda that will tackle hot-button issues like the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning a constitutional right to abortion.

More than 2,500 people are registered to attend the event, which began Wednesday and ends Aug. 9. It will feature panel discussions on topics ranging from abortion rights to political polarization in the courts to preserving U.S. democracy.

Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is slated to deliver a keynote address Saturday.

The ABA's House of Delegates, its policymaking body, is set to vote during the meeting on several resolutions, including one that calls for the repeal of a federal law that allows a firearm to be sold after three business days, even if the background check has not been completed.

That resolution, which has no binding power on attorneys or the courts, comes on the heels of President Biden in June signing into law the first major federal gun reform in three decades.

The ABA is one of the largest and oldest bar associations in the country. It accredits law schools that meet its standards and helps determine rules governing lawyer ethics.

A panel Thursday focuses on the implications of and response to the Supreme Court's June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which left regulation of abortion access up to individual states.

J. Michael Luttig, a retired judge and informal advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence, is slated to participate in a roundtable discussion on Monday about the current and future health of U.S. democracy. Luttig testified before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in June.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.