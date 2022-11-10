ABA leader to step down as lawyer group fights to keep members

Summary Jack Rives has led the ABA as executive director since 2010

Reversing declines in dues-paying members has been a priority during his tenure















(Reuters) - The American Bar Association’s top executive will step down in February after more than 12 years at its helm, the group said Thursday.

Jack Rives in 2010 became executive director of the ABA, the nation’s largest voluntary bar association, overseeing an operation that now has 166,000 dues-paying members and a staff of more than 1,000.

The ABA said deputy executive director Alpha Brady will take over temporarily from Rives while it seeks a permanent replacement.

The organization credited Rives with expanding the continuing legal education courses offered to ABA members and increasing the national and international grants the group receives to advance its rule of law and other legal projects by $56 million annually. He also eliminated $42 million in annual expenses by restricting the ABA staff and reducing other operating expenses, it said.

But the ABA has struggled to address declining membership and dues revenue during Rives’ tenure. The group lost about 56,000 dues-paying members between 2009 and 2019, prompting it to overhaul its membership structure that year in a bid to make it less complex, more affordable, and more appealing to lawyers.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 brought new budget pressures on the ABA as law firms, law schools and other legal employers rolled back their spending and in-person events were canceled.

Rives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. He said leading the ABA was an "incredible honor" in the announcement of his departure.

Attracting members remains a top priority, Rives told the ABA’s House of Delegates when it met in August. He noted that fewer than 20% of the nation’s approximately 850,000 active lawyers are currently members, adding that the widespread perception of the organization as “too political” has turned off some would-be members.

